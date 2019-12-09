Stonehill College Announces Women's Ice Hockey as 23rd Varsity Program

Stonehill College will add women's ice hockey as its 23rd varsity athletic program and has accepted an invitation to compete in the New England Women's Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) when it commences competition for the 2021-22 academic year. The announcement was made today by Stonehill president Fr. John Denning, CSC, NEWHA commissioner Robert M. DeGregorio, Jr., Stonehill director of athletics Dean O'Keefe, '94 and vice president for student affairs Pauline Dobrowski inside the Sally Blair Ames Sports Complex.