Cameron Bernard Named NE10 Field Rookie of the Week

Stonehill track and field freshman Cameron Bernard was named NE10 Men's field rookie of the week after earning the Skyhawks three points at Harvard’s Beantown Challenge, competing against an entire Division I field, by placing sixth in the long jump. Posted a season-best distance of 6.68 meters, marking the third-longest leap in the NE10 this season.