Antonellis Earns All-America Honors from NFHCA & Synapse Sports



Antonellis earns All-America honors from both the NFHCA and Synapse Sports for the second time in her career (PHOTO BY Andrew Katsampes)

Watertown, Massachusetts, senior named to both All-America teams for second time in career with second team honors

Caradonna earns Division II All-Rookie Team status from Synapse Sports

Longstreth/NFHCA Division II All-America Teams

Synapse Sports Postseason Awards

EASTON, Mass. (December 11, 2019) – Stonehill College senior back Michaela Antonellis has earned a pair of All-America honors to cap her collegiate career and highlight a pair of postseason accolades for the field hockey program today.

Antonellis has been named to both the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) and Synapse Sports All-America second teams by the two organizations, while freshman back Andrea Caradonna has earned a spot on the Synapse Sports Division II All-Rookie Team. Antonellis gives Stonehill 35 Longstreth/NFHCA All-Americans in the program's 24-year history.



Antonellis

Caradonna

Antonellis, one of now nine in program history to earn multiple All-America honors, earns All-America accolades from both organizations for the second time in her career after being named to the Longstreth/NFHCA and Synapse Sports All-America first team as a midfielder following her sophomore year in 2017. She participated in the Victory Sports Tours/NFHCA Division II Senior All-Star Game at the NCAA Division II Championships last month after earning All-Northeast-10 Conference honors for the third-straight year, with first team honors this fall. Antonellis also earned All-NE10 first team honors as a sophomore and was named to the second team as a junior.

Antonellis anchored a Stonehill defensive unit this season that ranked fourth in the NE10 and ninth nationally with a 1.19 team goals against average, yielding 9.5 shots, including 5.2 on goal, and 5.5 penalty corners per game with six shutouts. She leads the Skyhawks with three defensive saves, while stepping into the offense on corners to total four goals and two assists for ten points. Antonellis started 60 of the 75 games she played over her career, totaling 12 goals and nine assists for 33 career points, while adding six defensive saves. Antonellis moved back to lead the Skyhawks defensive unit after playing in midfield over her first three years. She has been named to the NE10 Academic Honor Roll and Athletic Director's Honor Roll over the course of her career.



Caradonna has been named to the Synapse Sports Division II All-Rookie Team (PHOTO BY Mary Gettens)

Caradonna, an NE10 All-Rookie Team selection as well, started all 17 games on Stonehill's defensive back line as a freshman. She chipped in with a goal and assist for three points, while also posting a defensive save. Caradonna was a key member of the Skyhawks defensive unit that ranks fourth in the NE10 and ninth nationally with a 1.19 team goals against average, as well, yielding 9.5 shots, including 5.2 on goal, and 5.5 penalty corners per game with six shutouts. Her first collegiate goal was the game winner in the Skyhawks 2-0 victory at American International College on October 12.

Stonehill, ranked No. 5 in the final NCAA Division II East Regional rankings, posted an 11-6 record overall in the first season under head coach Annie Hansbury, including 11-3 in the NE10 to earn the program's Conference record matching 21st NE10 Tournament appearance. Four Skyhawks earned All-NE10 honors to go with Antonellis' All-America selection.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.