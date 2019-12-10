Derek Ivey Recieves First Team Academic All-America Honors

Stonehill College junior offensive lineman Derek Ivey has earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-America® first team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), the organization announced today. Ivey, who has achieved a 3.91 cumulative grade point average as an economics major and mathematics minor at Stonehill, is the football program's third Academic All-American®, joining Kevin Broderick, '93 and Anthony Masucci, '16, who were both second team selections. Ivey is Stonehill's 29th Academic All-American® all-time and just the third to receive first team recognition. He is the College's first first team Academic All-American® since women's basketball All-American Julie Stockwell, '00 in 2000 and joins Stonehill's first ever Academic All-American® and baseball alum Donald Prohovich '80 to receive first team honors.