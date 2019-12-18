USTFCCCA Hall of Fame Induction - Karen Boen Full Speech

Stonehill College cross country head coach Karen Boen was among six honorees inducted into the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) Hall of Fame Tuesday night at the Grande Lakes Resort & Spa in Orlando, Florida on the fourth day of the 2019 USTFCCCA Convention. Boen, who has been an instrumental part of the Stonehill College cross country and track & field programs for 23 years was inducted alongside Dr. Jack Daniels of SUNY Cortland, Rollie Geiger of NC State, Bobby Lang of Florida A&M, Joe Piane of the University of Notre Dame, and the late Dan Stimson of William & Mary. Started in 1995, the Hall of Fame recognizes coaches who have brought great distinction to themselves, to their institutions, and to the sports of cross country and track & field. Each honoree exemplifies the qualities of dedication to the sport, leadership, and passion for their profession that serve as an inspiration to coaches everywhere.