2019 Stonehill Athletic Hall of Fame: Carissa Medeiros '03

Induction of women's lacrosse standout Carissa Medeiros into the Stonehill Athletic Hall of Fame. Medeiros enjoyed a rise from walk-on to All-American as a member of the Stonehill women's lacrosse program between 2001 and 2003, helping lead the team to its first of two NCAA Division II National Championships her senior year. The 2003 Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division II Goalkeeper of the Year and first team All-American was a three-time All-NE10 selection over her career. Stonehill's starting goalkeeper for three seasons, she helped the program to the NCAA Tournament three-straight years, finishing as national runners-up as a junior prior to the 2013 season in which Stonehill finished 17-2 overall on its way to the national title. Medeiros, a native of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and product of New Bedford High School, was a member of three NE10 Championship squads, who still ranks second in program history with 448 career saves, while her .587 career save percentage also ranks second all-time. She was in goal for 45 of Stonehill's 60 wins over her four years, a win total that still ranks third all-time at the College, while her 6.37 career goals against average still stands as fourth-best in NCAA Division II history. Medeiros posted a 5.70 GAA as a junior, setting a program record at the time, which ranks third all-time, while her 156 saves in 2001 is the fifth-highest single-season total in program history. Medeiros, currently an assistant women's lacrosse coach at SUNY-Cortland, got her coaching career started here at Stonehill as an assistant for Stonehill Athletic Hall of Famer Michael Daly for three seasons, including the program's second National Championship season in 2005. She then took over as head coach of the women's lacrosse program at Bentley University for six seasons before being hired to startup the NCAA Division I program at the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 2015. At Bentley, Medeiros led the Falcons to 60 wins, reaching postseason play in five of her six seasons at the helm.