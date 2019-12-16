2019 Stonehill Athletic Hall of Fame: Butch Santosuosso '90

Induction of men's ice hockey standout Butch Santosuosso into the Stonehill Athletic Hall of Fame. Santosuosso, a Belmont, Massachusetts, native and product of Belmont High School, was a member of the Stonehill ice hockey program between 1986 and 1990, serving as team captain his senior year. He led the team to a 14-12-0 record and appearance in the ECAC Tournament in 1989-90 and is one of 11 100-point scorers in program history - one of the first to do so for the Stonehill hockey program. Santosuosso finished with 64 goals and 67 assists for 131 points, still ranking fourth in program history for career goals and fifth in scoring and assists. Santosuosso, currently president of a healthcare marketing and consulting group in the greater Philadelphia area, tallied 48 points his senior year, a total that still ranks third in program history, while his 27 assists that season rank fifth and 21 goals seventh on the Stonehill ice hockey program's single-season list.