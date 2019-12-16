2019 Stonehill Athletic Hall of Fame: Jamal Gomes '95

Induction of men's basketball standout Jamal Gomes into the Stonehill Athletic Hall of Fame. Gomes, a Cranston, Rhode Island, native, was a member of the men's basketball program at Stonehill from 1991-95 serving as captain his senior year. He still ranks 31st in program history with 1,082 career points, adding 357 assists and 150 steals in 109 career games, helping Stonehill to a pair of 19-win seasons and second place finishes in the NE10 regular season standings. Following graduation, Gomes played professionally in Ireland before returning to Bishop Hendricken High School in Rhode Island, where he is a 1991 graduate. He was named the boys' varsity head basketball coach in 2000 and has gone on to lead Hendricken to over 350 wins and 11 Rhode Island state championships. Gomes is a two-time Rhode Island Basketball Coaches Association (RIBCA) Coach of the Year, a six-time RIBCA Championship Coach of the Year, a USA Today Rhode Island Boys Basketball Coach of the Year and a member of the Bishop Hendricken Athletic Hall of Fame. He was honored last December by having the basketball court inside Ray Pepin Gymnasium named after him and was recently named the third Athletic Director at Hendricken since 1971, which includes Pepin, the late Stonehill Hall of Famer, who would later coach Gomes at Stonehill.