2019 Stonehill Athletic Hall of Fame: 1999 Women's Soccer Team

Induction of the 1999 women's soccer team into the Stonehill Athletic Hall of Fame. The 1999 Stonehill women's soccer team established a new level of excellence on the field prior to the program entering a new era with the Northeast-10's expansion the following year. Stonehill posted a 17-4 record overall, including 8-1 in the NE10 to claim a share of the regular season championship, after playing to an 8-7-3 mark in 1998 (5-3 NE10). A big highlight of the season was Stonehill's 2-1 win over eventual National Champion Franklin Pierce University, ending the Ravens 100-plus match regional winning streak. Stonehill won 11 games by shutout that fall, with four of its five All-NE10 selections earning first team honors. Head Coach Jose Gomes, the NE10 Coach of the Year, saw Lindsay Pepler, '00 earn NE10 Player of the Year honors and Kathleen Neff, '01 named the NE10's Goalkeeper of the Year to highlight the postseason accolades. Three members of the team, Pepler (Class of 2007), Neff (Class of 2007) and Erin Vrysen, '00 (Class of 2018), have already been inducted to Stonehill's Athletic Hall of Fame as individuals.